Row over FIR after vandalism of toilet in Saharanpur

A row has erupted between transport officials in Saharanpur district and the Bajrang Dal, with the group accusing Saharanpur Roadways officials of falsely framing six of its workers in a case of public toilet vandalism at the local bus depot Wednesday.

The transport department’s officials on Friday claimed they named people in their complaint based on information provided by local people who witnessed the incident. The miscreants allegedly raised objections as the toilet was located close to a temple, and claimed religious sentiments of Hindus had been hurt.

The Saharanpur police have arrested a person identified as Kawaljeet Singh. “We have so far identified four persons and they have no association with any Hindu outfits. In the video, there are around 10-12 persons and the process to identify others is on,” said Saharanpur Circle Officer Durga Prasad Tewari.

The officer said a local court sent Kawaljeet Singh to judicial custody on Thursday, and added that the Hindu outfits in the region had denied involvement in the incident.