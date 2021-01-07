Rohingya man arrested by ATS; was illegally living in India since 2001: UP Police

The raid in which Haq was nabbed was carried out after the ATS received information that a few Rohingya Muslims were staying in Uttar Pradesh illegally.

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old Rohingya Muslim man who had been illegally living in India since 2001, and was preparing fake identity documents.

Azizul Haq, a native of Myanmar, was arrested in Sant Kabir Nagar district and booked under charges, including cheating, the Foreigners’ Act, and the Passport Act. The police are trying to track the source of the Rs 8 lakh found in the accused’s bank account. The money was reportedly deposited by different people, some of them in other countries, and firms.

ATS Inspector General GK Goswami said Haq would be produced in court on Thursday. The police would seek his custody for questioning.

The raid in which Haq was nabbed was carried out after the ATS received information that a few Rohingya Muslims were staying in Uttar Pradesh illegally. During the investigation, the police came to know that Haq entered India 20 years ago through Bangladesh. He got two passports using a fake ration card and school documents. Haq travelled to Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia using those passports, said the police.

In 2017, the accused brought his mother Abida Khatoon, sister Fatima Khatoon, and brothers Mohammad Noor and Zia-ul-Haq to India and prepared their fake documents, said the police. Zia-ul-Haq is now in Nasik, while Mohammad Noor and Fatima went missing after coming to India.

The police found that on reaching India, Haq came to Mumbai and developed a friendship with a person identified as Inayat Ullah, the son of Sant Kabir Nagar resident Badre Alam. Alam told the police that he had got his name included in his ration card.