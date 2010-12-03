Roads in 7 districts to connect SSB outposts

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has assigned the state Public Works Department (PWD) the task of constructing two-lane roads and bridges in seven districts connecting various international border outposts of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB),situated at the Indo-Nepal border.

Under the project,the proposed roads will approximately be 625 km in length and pass through seven districts  Pilibhit (53 km),Kheri (160 km),Baharaich (98 km),Shravasti (51 km),Balrampur (94 km),Siddharth Nagar (65 km) and Maharajganj (117 km). According to officials,at least 90 minor and 35 major bridges are proposed to be developed on these roads. A maximum of 71 bridges are proposed in Balrampur district.

As the roads will pass through the vicinity of the international border as well as some protected areas like the Dudhwa National Park in Kheri  covered under the Wildlife Protection Act-1971,it will require environment clearance. Moreover,as the project will involve felling of trees,forest clearance will also be required from the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The PWD has started the procedure to appoint a consultant,which will conduct an environment impact assessment and facilitate environment and forest clearance for the project, said A K Verma,Chief Engineer (World Bank Projects),PWD. While the PWD will execute the project,the MHA will finance it,he added.

The consultant will prepare a Detailed Project Report,including the alignment of roads and the overall project cost. An environment management plan will also be prepared.

