Roadmap Purvanchal: UP CM to camp with officials & ministers in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (File)

Shifting focus to eastern Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and a team of ministers and senior government officials will camp in Gorakhpur for three days starting December 10 to deliberate on the development prospects of the Purvanchal region, and prepare a road map of its development.

The Department of Planning has prepared a three-day webinar and seminar at Gorakhpur University that will be attended by the ministers and the senior officials heading different government departments. The subject of the webinar-cum-seminar is “Development of Purvanchal: Issues, Strategy and Future Directions”. There will be in over 40 sessions on the development of five sectors — primary, manufacturing, services, social and water.

“A national webinar and seminar are going to be organised from December 10 to 12 in Gorakhpur University campus under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath to prepare a blueprint of the overall development of Purvanchal,” a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Sources in the government said the idea behind the event was to prepare the blueprint for the region’s development. The current administration claims that previous governments neglected the region. Every session will be attended by the minister concerned, senior officials, and experts from other countries who will make suggestions for the region’s “sustainable development”.

The government will highlight how it has promoted local products such as pottery, carpets, handloom, and terracotta through its “One district one product” scheme, and built four-lane roads and highways such as the Purvanchal Expressway and the Gorakhpur-link Expressway. The state administration will also promote, among other things, the construction of industrial corridors, the development of medical facilities, the eradication of encephalitis, and the establishment of new sugar mills.

Adityanath will inaugurate the event on December 10, and chair meetings the following day with the state ministers, MPs and MLAs from the region. He will be present for the concluding session in which Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Yasho Naik will be a special guest. Both Gorakhpur, which was earlier Adityanath’s parliamentary constituency, and Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, are in the “Purvanchal” region.

