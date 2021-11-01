RLD manifesto: 50% job quota for women, 1 crore youths to be employed in first months

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Sunday released its manifesto for the UP Assembly elections promising 50% reservation for women in jobs and employment to one crore youths in the first six months of coming to power. It also promised that once elected, the RLD government will pass a proposal in the first Assembly session asking the Centre for respectful recognition of farmers’ protests and the immediate scrapping of the new farm laws.

RLD national president Jayant Singh released the manifesto – titled, ‘Lok Sankalp Patra 2022’ — in Lucknow on the occasion of Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary. The RLD, which is the first political outfit to release its manifesto for the Assembly election in UP, has also promised that provisions will be made to pay respects and grant the status of martyrs to those who laid down their lives while protesting against the new farm laws.

With a focus on the farming sector, RLD’s manifesto promised to give farmers Rs 12,000 annually on Dec 23 — on Kisan Diwas.