“Rising crime in UP… Is this govt’s Ram Rajya”: Mayawati

Two days after she targeted the BJP government in the state, alleging “bias” against Brahmins, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday again questioned the government over the law and order situation in the state and asked whether it was “Ram Rajya”, often mentioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his speeches.

Citing recent instances of crime in the state, Mayawati tweeted: “There is a spurt in crimes in the state such as rape of a Dalit minor in Sitapur, murder of a young man and breaking his son’s hand for refusing to do bonded labour in Chitrakoot, and double murder in Gorakhpur. Is this the Ram Rajya of the government?”

She also demanded stringent action against the guilty in all these incidents.

Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav also lashed out at the state government for doing away with public holidays in the name of icons. Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that such holidays on their birth and death anniversaries are a mark of respect to these icons. He said the government in the state has shown disrespect to them by cancelling holidays. Akhilesh alleged that this was done as those in power want the “entire focus on themselves.”

