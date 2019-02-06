Revive pension scheme: ‘30 lakh’ govt employees to go on strike today

A large section of state government employees announced that they will go on a strike starting Wednesday to demand revival of the current pension scheme. The state government, on the hand, invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on Monday, banning any strike by the employees for the next six months.

The strike was announced by ‘Purani Pension Bahali Manch’, which claimed to have the support of 30 lakh employees. “We are going on a strike since Wednesday and have around 30 lakh employees with us… We are intensifying the protest because this is election season,” Hari Kishore Tiwari, coordinator of the manch, said adding several secondary education teachers will join the strike which will affect the state board examinations to begin from Thursday.

The manch has been demanding scrapping of the New Pension System (NPS), applicable for those who joined the government service from April 2005, and restoration of the older one. They said the NPS depends on the share market and it was uncertain whether the employees would get half of their salary as pension. “The talks were going on at the chief ministerial level, but we did not get a satisfactory answer. But the main problem is with the implementation of the scheme,” Tiwari said.

Additional Chief Secretary Mukul Singhal said they are in talks with the employees. “Implementation (of the scheme) was a problem, but in the past few months we have made it better. We are prepared for the strike,” said Singhal. Sources in the government said that all the commissioners and district magistrates had been directed to initiate action against those going on strike or forcing others to be part of the agitation.