Revised SOP issued during Maha Kumbh relaxed security norms at counting centre: SIT prelim report

The standard operating procedure (SOP) on frisking and checking at the counting centre at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was revised during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj last year, relaxing the security protocol, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to look into the allegations of misappropriation of donations at the temple is learnt to have found in its preliminary report.

The report by the three-member probe panel has reportedly noted that the SOP issued on February 6, 2025, by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the bank concerned facilitated the pilferage of donations and recommended further investigation into the matter.

The report states the statements of bank officials and deposits in the bank accounts of the accused indicate that the theft and embezzlement of donations and valuables had started before April this year but an accurate assessment could not be made due to non-availability of CCTV footage from that period.

The revised SOP was issued a week after the biggest snana at the Maha Kumbh on January 29, when a stampede took place at the Sangam in Prayagraj, claiming the lives of many pilgrims. The Kumbh snanas continued till February 26 (Shivratri) last year.

Ram Temple Trust former general secretary Champat Rai, in a letter on Tuesday, has maintained that he would speak only after the SIT report comes out in the open. Sources said he has also written another letter to the SIT, trying to distance himself from the SOP issued on February 6, 2025, claiming that the earlier SOP issued in 2024 had his signature but not the revised one.

Rai has requested the SIT to look into how the purported SOP relaxing the security norms was issued and who all were involved in it, it is learnt.

The previous SOP had proper provision on frisking of people entering and leaving the counting room.

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Officials said the SIT found in its initial inquiry that the statements of the personnel involved in the theft, as well as the disproportionate amount of funds deposited in their bank accounts, clearly indicated that incidents of theft or embezzlement were taking place before April this year.

The probe panel found that in the SOP issued on February 6, 2025, the provision of the checking of people entering and leaving the counting room was diluted by making frisking a random exercise instead of a routine, mandatory requirement. The theft became possible since the security measures were not implemented effectively and procedures such as entry and exit frisking, wearing proper uniforms, restrictions on carrying personal belongings, handover accounting and item-wise authentication were not enforced following the revised guidelines, the report says.