Review of recruitment rules | One integrated panel for teacher hiring: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said his government would soon be forming the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission which will function as an integrated body for recruiting teachers for primary, secondary and higher educational institutes as well as vocational colleges in the state.

Adityanath issued the guidelines while reviewing the process for recruitment of teachers in the state.

Currently, different authorities, boards and commissions look after the selection of qualified teachers in basic, secondary, higher and technical educational institutions of the state.

Apart from the Examination Regulatory Authority, Secondary Education Service Selection Commission and Higher Education Service Selection Commission, selection is also done through Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

With a focus on policy reforms, the state government has decided to integrate the teachers recruitment commissions into the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission.

The commission has been constituted for the timely selection of teachers and better utilisation of human resources and financial discipline.

The chief minister said the Uttar Pradesh Education Selection Commission will be functional as an “autonomous corporate body” and will lay down the guidelines for the direct recruitment of teachers in basic, secondary or higher educational institutions.

Advertisement

After shortlisting candidates following tests and interview stages, a recommendation will be made to the appointing authority for the recruitment of the candidates.

Officials will be directed to ensure that a detailed proposal is prepared, describing the nature of the new commission, the qualification of its chairman and members, as well as its powers and functions.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure that the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for primary and upper primary levels be conducted through the new commission.

Advertisement

A government spokesperson said that officials have been told to ensure that infrastructure and facilities in Sanskrit schools are upgraded on priority and scholarships are awarded to encourage students.