Return or adjust 15% of fee charged during pandemic, Allahabad HC tells UP schools

THE Allahabad High Court has directed schools in Uttar Pradesh to adjust or repay 15 per cent of the fee amount that was charged from students during 2020-21 session when due to Covid-19 pandemic, in-person classes were not held.

In its January 6 order, which was uploaded on Monday, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Mundir directed the schools to complete the process of returning or adjusting the money within two months. The Bench was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by the parents and guardians of students saying they were not liable to pay the full school fee during the pandemic year as certain facilities were not provided to the students during that academic session.

Appearing for the aggrieved parents, advocate Shashwat Anand said, “…fees is a matter of quid pro quo. No service except online tuition was provided in private schools in the year 2020-21. Thus, charging even a single rupee over and above the tuition fee by private schools is nothing but profiteering and commercialisation of education.”

The petitioners’ lawyers cited the 2021 judgment of the Supreme Court in the Indian School, Jodhpur v State of Rajasthan case.