scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Return or adjust 15% of fee charged during pandemic, Allahabad HC tells UP schools

In its January 6 order, which was uploaded on Monday, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Mundir directed the schools to complete the process of returning or adjusting the money within two months.

The Bench was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by the parents and guardians of students saying they were not liable to pay the full school fee during the pandemic year as certain facilities were not provided to the students during that academic session.
Listen to this article
Return or adjust 15% of fee charged during pandemic, Allahabad HC tells UP schools
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THE Allahabad High Court has directed schools in Uttar Pradesh to adjust or repay 15 per cent of the fee amount that was charged from students during 2020-21 session when due to Covid-19 pandemic, in-person classes were not held.

In its January 6 order, which was uploaded on Monday, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Mundir directed the schools to complete the process of returning or adjusting the money within two months. The Bench was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by the parents and guardians of students saying they were not liable to pay the full school fee during the pandemic year as certain facilities were not provided to the students during that academic session.

Appearing for the aggrieved parents, advocate Shashwat Anand said, “…fees is a matter of quid pro quo. No service except online tuition was provided in private schools in the year 2020-21. Thus, charging even a single rupee over and above the tuition fee by private schools is nothing but profiteering and commercialisation of education.”

More from Lucknow

The petitioners’ lawyers cited the 2021 judgment of the Supreme Court in the Indian School, Jodhpur v State of Rajasthan case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rallying Point
Delhi Confidential: Rallying Point
US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans
US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans
UPSC Key- January 16, 2023: Know about Aviation Disasters, RBI Dividend, ...
UPSC Key- January 16, 2023: Know about Aviation Disasters, RBI Dividend, ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 05:00 IST
Next Story

Default bail cancellation can be considered on merit, says SC

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close