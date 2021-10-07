Retired judge gets two months to complete Lakhimpur Kheri probe

Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday appointed Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, a retired Allahabad High Court judge, to investigate the death of eight persons in Lakhimpur Kheri last Sunday.

In a notification issued by the state home department, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that the one-man commission has to complete the enquiry within two months from the date of the issue of the notification.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Commissions of enquiry Act, the Governor is pleased to appoint Retired High Court Allahabad Judge, Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, as a single-member commission of enquiry with headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri. The Governor, being of the opinion that having regard to the nature of the enquiry to be made and other circumstances of the case, it is necessary so to do, is further pleased to direct under sub-section (1) of section 5 of the said Act, that the provisions of sub-sections (2). (3), (4) and (5) of section 5 shall apply to the commission,” read the letter issued by Awasthi.

Any change in the commission’s tenure shall be made at the behest of the government.

On Sunday, four farmers were among eight persons killed in Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, hit a group of farm protesters leading to a clash.