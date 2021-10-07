scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 07, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Retired judge gets two months to complete Lakhimpur Kheri probe

On Sunday, four farmers were among eight persons killed in Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, hit a group of farm protesters leading to a clash.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
October 7, 2021 1:19:47 pm
On Sunday, October 3, four farmers were among eight persons killed in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri. (File Photo/PTI)

Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday appointed Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, a retired Allahabad High Court judge, to investigate the death of eight persons in Lakhimpur Kheri last Sunday.

In a notification issued by the state home department, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that the one-man commission has to complete the enquiry within two months from the date of the issue of the notification.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Commissions of enquiry Act, the Governor is pleased to appoint Retired High Court Allahabad Judge, Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, as a single-member commission of enquiry with headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri. The Governor, being of the opinion that having regard to the nature of the enquiry to be made and other circumstances of the case, it is necessary so to do, is further pleased to direct under sub-section (1) of section 5 of the said Act, that the provisions of sub-sections (2). (3), (4) and (5) of section 5 shall apply to the commission,” read the letter issued by Awasthi.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Any change in the commission’s tenure shall be made at the behest of the government.

Click here for more

On Sunday, four farmers were among eight persons killed in Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, hit a group of farm protesters leading to a clash.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 07: Latest News

Advertisement