Retired cop wanted in fake encounter case served property attachment notice

Bulandshahr police have served a notice of attachment of property order issued by a local court at the residence of a retired DySP, who is wanted in connection with an alleged fake encounter that took place in Bulandshahr in 2002.

The court issued the notice after the retired officer, Randheer Singh, did not appear before the court despite being issued several summonses since 2018.

The court notice was pasted at Singh’s ancestral residence in Agra and current address in Ghaziabad, Circle Officer, Sikanderabad, Namrita Srivastava said. She added that seven other policemen booked in the case have already appeared before the court.

The police are currently in the process of gathering more details about these seven policemen.

According to police, the case dates back to August of 2002 when an FIR was filed alleging that some policemen killed B.Tech student Pradeep while he was on his way back home in a bus after depositing his fees at a Ghaziabad college. Pradeep was a resident of Sahpani village in Sikandrabad area.

A case was filed by the victim’s family against eight policemen posted in the Sikandrabad area.

The police maintained that they had information that a gang of armed robbers had taken a bus hostage after killing the conductor. On reaching the spot, they engaged the culprits and Pradeep died in the crossfire, Srivastava said.

The Bulandshahr police investigated the case and filed a closure report. Later, the state government ordered an investigation by the CB CID.

Srivastava said the CB-CID also filed a closure report in 2018, adding that the court rejected the closure report and summoned the policemen booked in the case.