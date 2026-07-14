Retired UP transport officer at centre of Rs 35 crore assets recovery arrested

The cash and valuables, including gold biscuits and jewellery, recovered from the Lucknow residence of the retired assistant regional transport officer, Lalit Kumar, last week. (Source: Express photo)

Nearly a week after cash, jewellery and immovable assets worth Rs 35 crore were recovered during a search at his Lucknow residence, the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment, Lucknow on Monday arrested Lalit Kumar, a retired assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) in the case.

The Vigilance investigation has found him to have acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

An official said the accused was questioned on Monday in connection with the case and was asked to reveal the sources of the seized cash, gold, silver biscuits, jewellery and the property documents.

Kumar, however, was unable to produce any supporting documents or give a satisfactory reply, he said. Following his arrest, the accused was produced in a court, the official added.