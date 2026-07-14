Retired UP transport officer at centre of Rs 35 crore assets recovery arrested

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Nearly a week after cash, jewellery and immovable assets worth Rs 35 crore were recovered during a search at his Lucknow residence, the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment, Lucknow on Monday arrested Lalit Kumar, a retired assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) in the case.
The Vigilance investigation has found him to have acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
An official said the accused was questioned on Monday in connection with the case and was asked to reveal the sources of the seized cash, gold, silver biscuits, jewellery and the property documents.
Kumar, however, was unable to produce any supporting documents or give a satisfactory reply, he said. Following his arrest, the accused was produced in a court, the official added.
Kumar was facing investigation in a case lodged against him in 2024 under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act when he was posted as ARTO in Agra district.
He retired recently.
The agency had conducted a search at Kumar’s house in Lucknow’s Aliganj Colony on July 7 and 8.
Rs 1.62 crore in cash wrapped in packets and concealed at different places in the house, gold and silver biscuits, besides jewellery made of gold, silver, and diamond were recovered from his residence.
The gold and silver biscuits and jewellery weighing 13kg and 9 kg is valued at Rs 20 crore.
Documents of significant investments made by the accused in movable and immovable assets, including records relating to a total of 15 plots, flats and parcels of farming land in Lucknow, Noida and Raebareli worth Rs 13 crore, two cars, one revolver and accounts and deposits in various banks, post offices, mutual funds, fixed deposits were also found.
After collecting evidence of the retired official having acquired assets disproportionate to his actual earnings, a report was submitted to the government and the agency was directed to conduct a detailed investigation after lodging a case against him.
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