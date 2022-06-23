Uttar Pradesh: Retired Army officer kills father, brother ‘over property’

A 45-year-old retired Army officer was arrested for allegedly shooting his 70-year-old father and 30-year-old brother dead following an argument over property on Tuesday in Azamgarh.

Police sources said the accused Manoj Kumar Singh walked to the police station carrying a licensed gun that he allegedly used to kill his father Shiv Narayan Singh and brother Manish Kumar Singh.

“On Tuesday evening, Manoj asked his father about some details of the properties that they owned and the money they received from farming. The discussion soon turned into a heated argument. During the argument, Manish also reached the spot. Agitated, Manoj suddenly took out his licensed pistol and shot dead father and brother Manish,” police said.

“A bullet hit Shivnarayan and he fell on the ground. As Manish tried to catch Manoj, the latter fired at him also. Hearing the gunshots, his aunt Avadhraji (65) tried to catch Manoj but he hit her with sticks and fled,” police said.

A few hours later, he turned up at the Kaptanganj police station with the licensed pistol and surrendered himself, a senior police officer said. Circle Officer, Azamgarh, Lalta Prasad said Manoj has been arrested.

“During preliminary inquiry, it came to light that Avadhraji had adopted Manish when he was six. After returning home on retirement, Manoj had been trying to convince his father not to give Manish a share of the family’s property as he would inherit Avadhraji’s property as it is. However, Shiv Narayan was adamant on giving Manish a share,” said a police officer.