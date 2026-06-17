‘Respond to calls on official numbers, keep phones active all the time’: DGP to on-field officials

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Amid regular complaints that police officers do not respond to calls on their official numbers, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna directed that all on-field officials should keep such phones active all the time and ensure calls made on these numbers are attended.
The DGP said this while chairing a crime review meeting at the police headquarters in Lucknow. The meeting was attended by additional directors general (ADGs) of zones, inspector general (IGs), DIGs of ranges, commissioners, senior superintendents of police (SSPs), SPs, ASPs and DSPs through video conferencing.
“If a call cannot be attended, public representatives, mediapersons, and members of the public should be given a callback at the earliest so that public relations and communication remain effective,” he said.
A detailed review was conducted on the effective use of E-Sakshya (evidence), increase in the number of e-summons, disposal of IGRS cases, campaign for quality and speedy disposal of pending investigations, action taken under the Yaksh App, interaction with public representatives and media, the Zero Fatality District (ZFD) campaign and other law-and-order-related subjects.
The DGP said full implementation of the new criminal laws has to be ensured from January 2028, after which E-Sakshya (electronic evidence) will become completely mandatory along with conventional evidence. “Therefore, it is necessary to motivate and train all police officers and investigating officers to collect adequate and quality electronic evidence,” he added.
The DGP directed the circle officers to thoroughly understand the functioning and technical aspects of the monitoring dashboard and ensure its effective implementation in police stations under their jurisdiction so that continuous improvement in the quality of E-Sakshya collection can be made.
It was claimed that the overall percentage of e-summons in the state has increased to 28%.
If a criminal commits an offence outside his native area, the monitoring and verification carried out by his native district should also be reviewed through the Yaksh App, and accountability should be fixed wherever necessary, he said.
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