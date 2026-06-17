‘Respond to calls on official numbers, keep phones active all the time’: DGP to on-field officials

Amid regular complaints that police officers do not respond to calls on their official numbers, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna directed that all on-field officials should keep such phones active all the time and ensure calls made on these numbers are attended.

The DGP said this while chairing a crime review meeting at the police headquarters in Lucknow. The meeting was attended by additional directors general (ADGs) of zones, inspector general (IGs), DIGs of ranges, commissioners, senior superintendents of police (SSPs), SPs, ASPs and DSPs through video conferencing.

“If a call cannot be attended, public representatives, mediapersons, and members of the public should be given a callback at the earliest so that public relations and communication remain effective,” he said.