Can go where you ‘get more respect’, SP to Shivpal, Rajbhar after they support Murmu

Days after ally leaders Shivpal Singh Yadav and Om Prakash Rajbhar cross-voted in support of the NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential polls which she later won, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday said they are both free to go wherever they expect to get more respect.

The party issued separate letters to Rajbhar and Shivpal and shared them on its official Twitter handle. In the letter, the SP accused Rajbhar of having a “nexus” with the BJP. The party said the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief was working to strengthen the saffron party. “If you feel that you will get more respect somewhere else, you are free to go there,” the party said in its letter to Rajbhar.

In the letter to Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is the MLA from Jaswant Nagar, the party said, “Mananaiya Shivpal Singh Yadav ji, agar aapko lagta hai, kahin jyada samman milega to wahan jaane ke liye aap swatantra hain (If you think that you will get more respect elsewhere, you are free to go there)”.

Shivpal Yadav heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) that he had formed in 2018 after separating from the SP. In the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the party had an alliance with the SP but won only one seat which Shivpal had himself contested under the SP symbol. Shivpal had recently questioned SP president Akhilesh Yadav’s decision to support the Opposition candidate in the Presidential polls.

On Friday, Om Prakash Rajbhar received Y-category security cover from the state government. The SBSP contested the Assembly polls earlier this year in alliance with the SP, but the relationship between the two sides has been strained since the loss in the elections.