Reshuffle in UP Congress: Party leader turns down Priyanka Gandhi adviser post

Days after the Congress appointed Ajay Kumar Lallu as the party’s UP unit chief and reconstituted state Congress Committee, voices of dissent have started to surface.

On Thursday, senior Congress leader and former MP from Varanasi, Rajesh Mishra, turned down the post of member of the advisory council to party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Eighteen senior party leaders, including former Union ministers and former MPs, have been inducted in the newly formed advisory council to Priyanka. However, Mishra, who had worked closely with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi during previous elections in UP as well as in Bihar, said that he was “just a worker and doesn’t have the stature to advise someone”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mishra said, “Hum workers hain, kya advice denge”, adding, “I had asked senior leaders in the AICC to remove my name. I have been a Congressman and would remain a Congressman, but I am not the one who can give advice.”

While Mishra said that he has no issues with the party, he added that many in the party feel that there should have been “balance of old and young in the committee for the revival of the party”.

“There is a lot of work, which is required on the ground. In the new committee, a majority of the members are below 40-45 years of age. It has been a tradition of Congress that it takes everyone along be it junior or senior, be it of any caste or creed. But if a committee is formed with one criterion, then there is Youth Congress also. So what would be the criteria for the main Congress party,” Mishra said, adding, “So senior Congress leaders, above the age of 50, should think of what would they do in the Congress now?”

“The BJP, SP and BSP are there to do caste and section politics, but Congress takes everyone along. And in order to revive itself, everyone would have to work closely,” he added.

He also expressed unhappiness over the selection of Lallu as the state Congress chief, saying that many feel that he was unable to handle even seven MLAs, who are leaving one after another, but added that it is the decision of the party, which would be accepted by all.

Sources in the party said that there is a section of Brahmin leaders who feel that they have been neglected in the new committee despite Brahmins, according to them have been “natural voters” of the Congress in UP.