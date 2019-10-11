Reshuffle in UP Congress: In Assembly, party picks daughter of party loyalist to lead the MLAs

In Aradhna Mishra, the Congress has chosen a Brahmin face and daughter of a party loyalist to lead its MLAs in the UP Assembly. Mishra, who replaced Ajay Kumar Lallu as Congress Legislative Party leader, is well educated with Masters in Business Management and well versed in Hindi, English and local dialects. Daughter of senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, 45-year-old Mishra is second-term MLA from Rampur Khas Assembly in Pratapgarh, a seat that was vacated by her father in 2013 after he was elected to Rajya Sabha. Tiwari was nine-term MLA from the seat. Notably, her father was also Congress Legislature Party leader before being elected to Rajya Sabha.

Popularly known as “Mona Mishra”, Aradhna also was in-charge of media management when former Congress president Rahul Gandhi extensively toured Uttar Pradesh before the 2012 Assembly elections and also during his Kisan Yatra before the 2017 Assembly elections. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she was also seen travelling with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her Ganga Yatra. Before contesting for the Assembly elections, Aradhna was a Block Pramukh for three consecutive terms since 2001.

She is one of the two women Congress MLAs in the Assembly, the other being Aditi Singh from Rae Bareli, who had recently defied her party to attend the special session of the Assembly and praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.