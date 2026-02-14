Reported ‘missing’, Samajwadi Party spokesperson now arrested in SC/ST Act case

Police added that Manoj, 47, is also accused of making casteist remarks against the victim.

Two days ago after his wife filed a missing person’s complaint in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Manoj Yadav was arrested by the Barabanki Police for allegedly molesting and assaulting a widow and threatening her son with dire consequences.

The Barabanki Police, which had been conducting continuous raids to trace Manoj after registering an FIR on February 11, caught him on Friday. He was subsequently arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody, said the Circle Officer of Barabanki.

Rajendra Chaudhary, also a party spokesperson, said they have been informed about Manoj’s arrest. “I have sought detailed information about the case,” Chaudhary said, adding that Manoj is a TV panelist for the party.