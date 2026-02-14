Reported ‘missing’, Samajwadi Party spokesperson now arrested in SC/ST Act case

Manoj Yadav was arrested by the Barabanki Police for allegedly molesting and assaulting a widow

By: Express News Service
2 min readLucknowFeb 14, 2026 03:42 PM IST
Two days ago after his wife filed a missing person’s complaint in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Manoj Yadav was arrested by the Barabanki Police for allegedly molesting and assaulting a widow and threatening her son with dire consequences.

The Barabanki Police, which had been conducting continuous raids to trace Manoj after registering an FIR on February 11, caught him on Friday. He was subsequently arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody, said the Circle Officer of Barabanki.

Police added that Manoj, 47, is also accused of making casteist remarks against the victim.

Rajendra Chaudhary, also a party spokesperson, said they have been informed about Manoj’s arrest. “I have sought detailed information about the case,” Chaudhary said, adding that Manoj is a TV panelist for the party.

Manoj hails from Barabanki. He lives in Lucknow with his family.

The case

According to police, the complainant in the case alleged that her late husband had filed a case in 2004 against Manoj and others for allegedly trespassing into their house and assaulting him.

She said that due to this old enmity, Manoj allegedly molested her recently while she was on way to home and threatened her son, who works as a driver, with dire consequences.

SHO Amar Kumar Chaurasia said a case under the SC/ST Act was registered against the SP leader, and the police team detained him in connection with that case.

District police officials declined to comment further, stating that the operation was now being handled by Lucknow Police.

On Thursday, Manoj’s wife had approached the Lucknow Police stating that her husband had left home to attend a function but had not returned. She told police that his mobile phone was switched off and that she had been unable to contact him.

(with PTI inputs)

Live Blog
