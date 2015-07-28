Remove Ram Naik as Governor, make him 2017 CM candidate: SP to PM

“I will give my opinion after I read the statement”, said Ram Naik.

Slamming Governor Ram Naik’s recent remark that he will seek information about allegations that a particular caste (read Yadavs) was ruling the roost in Uttar Pradesh administration, the Samajwadi Party on Monday demanded his removal.

In a statement, party national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav — a Rajya Sabha MP and SP chief Mulayam Singh’s cousin — also went on to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Naik as BJP’s chief ministerial candidate for the 2017 state polls so that he can issue “more shameless statements”.

Naik, who completed one year in office on July 22, had said he will take up with the state government complaints of mass appointment of officials on prime posts from a particular caste.

Demanding that Naik should publicly apologise for his statements, Ramgopal said: “UP’s Governor gives unreasonable statements against the state government every day, which has affected the dignity of the post. Now, we feel ashamed to call the person sitting on the post Mahamahim (His Excellency).”

While quoting Naik’s statement — “Uttar Pradesh prashasan mein eik jati vishesh key varchasva sey wo chintit hain” — Ramgopal said: “It is sufficient to reflect his mental state… As the Governor’s daily action lowered the dignity of the post, the Centre should sack him.”

Seeking to contradict Naik’s observation, Ramgopal furnished data of Yadavs occupying senior posts in UP administration.

According to Ramgopal, only one Yadav has been posted as principal secretary out of the total 53 posts meant for IAS officers. He added that among the 21 secretary-rank officers, there are only two Yadavs. Moreover, only one Yadav has been posted as special secretary out of a total of 68 officers.

“While out of 17, only one Yadav has been posted as divisional commissioner, two Yadavs have been made directors or managing directors among 28 such posts. Further, only eight district magistrates and six chief development officers are Yadavs,” he claimed.

Among PCS-rank officers, only one Yadav has been posted as special secretary out of 21 such posts. “Moreover, while three Yadavs have been posted as chief development officers out of 30 posts, nine Yadavs are additional district magistrates among 127 such officers and only one Yadav has been posted as city magistrate among 32 officers,” said Ramgopal.

He added that in the public works department, none of the three engineers-in-chief are Yadavs, while in the irrigation department, no Yadav has been appointed for the three engineer-in-chief posts. Only one chief engineer in the irrigation department is a Yadav. In UP State Bridge Corporation Department, no Yadav has been posted on nine posts of MD, GM, chief manager and chief project manager, claimed Ramgopal.

Among the 338 IPS officers in UP, 19 are Yadavs, the MP said.

“Out of the 14 posts of DGPs, only one is a Yadav while no Yadav has been appointed on 33 posts of ADG, eight posts of IG zone and 18 posts of DIG. Among 75 SSPs and SPs, there only 10 are Yadavs and three Yadavs have been posted as ASP city and rural. At the district level, among the 149 posts of ASPs, only 33 are Yadavs while among the 459 DSPs, 51 are Yadavs,” he added.

“The figures show that Yadavs have negligible representation at important posts. Even then, if the Governor is concerned about Yadavs dominating the state administration, it is his ignorance or he is doing it deliberately,” Ramgopal said.

Meanwhile, Governor Ram Naik said, “I will give my opinion after I read the statement”.

