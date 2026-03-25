Remove encroachments near district court without delay: HC orders Lucknow Municipal Corporation

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to remove encroachments near the Lucknow District and Sessions Court premises without delay.

The court issued the direction after a detailed inspection report was filed by the civic body, saying there were 72 encroachers, mostly lawyers.

The division bench of Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Rajeev Bharti directed LMC to take “legal steps with expedition” and take assistance of the district administration and police, if needed.

The encroachments at the district court (old high court building) was brought on record when the bench was hearing a petition by two women lawyers appealing to quash an order by a Special SC/ST Court, Lucknow, for lodging an FIR against them and also stay their arrest.