‘Reminder of true cost of nation’s security’: Rajnath, Yogi inaugurate naval museum in Lucknow

At the inauguration of naval museum ‘Nausena Shaurya Vatika’ in Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that the facility was a symbol of inspiration that would remind future generations of the true cost of the country’s freedom and security.

The open-air display museum, which was inaugurated by Singh along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, showcases the artefacts and weapon systems of INS Gomati, which was decommissioned on May 29, 2022 after 34 years of service. It has been built on 2 acres in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension area at a cost of Rs 19 crore.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi was also present on the occasion.

The Defence Minister said, “It is not just an architectural design or a product of structural craftsmanship, it rekindles a sense of gratitude we hold for our soldiers. The idea is to awaken the zeal for nation building among our youth.”

Singh hailed the Indian Navy for its “robust presence and operational readiness” at sea, underlining that amid the present geopolitical turmoil, the key to global peace and prosperity lies in securing maritime routes.

He commended the Navy’s “exceptional contribution” alongside the Army and the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor. “Our Navy’s formidable posture in the Arabian Sea instilled a constant sense of fear in the mind of the adversary. As a result, the Pakistan Navy remained confined to its ports,” he said.

He added, “India can truly be considered powerful when our defence forces do not have to depend on other nations for their weaponry. Through initiatives such as Make-in-India, Defence Industrial Corridors, Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI), we are indigenously manufacturing state-of-the-art weapons, and exporting them to friendly nations.”

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He claimed the domestic defence production in 2014 was Rs 46,000 crore which now increased to over Rs 1.51 lakh crore and aims to soon touch the Rs 1.75 lakh crore figure. Defence exports have reached to about Rs 40,000 crore, he said.

Lauding Uttar Pradesh’s role, Singh said the Defence Industrial Corridor in the state is strengthening the defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, CM Adityanath said, “Non-violence should be the highest duty in normal life, but if someone poses a threat to national and social security, then violence will ultimately have to be adopted against them.”

He added, “The Defence Minister had suggested that proposals related to other works associated with the Indian armed forces in the state should be submitted immediately. In my opinion, army tanks that are no longer in working condition should be placed at important intersections.”

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The CM expressed gratitude to the Defence Minister for his inspiration and to the Navy Chief and his team for completing the work in a systematic manner within the stipulated time in coordination with the state government.

He said, “Every visitor coming to Lucknow can visit the naval museum connected with India’s tradition, heritage and security and feel proud. This centre will give the state’s youth an opportunity to see, hear and learn with a new perspective. INS Gomti protected India’s maritime borders for a long time. It was retired from service in 2022 and has now been put to excellent use by being parked on the banks of the Gomti river in Lucknow.”

What the museum displays

The museum displays AK 726 (naval gun installed onboard naval warship), ZIF 101 launcher for surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface anti-ship and surface-to-air missiles and ship’s radar, torpedo launcher, anchors, ship’s masts and other artefacts of INS Gomati. It also features a walkthrough museum of TU 142M, a long-range maritime patrol aircraft no longer in service. The park, built under phase-II of Nausena Shaurya Sangrahalaya, also includes numerous amenities such as a food court, a souvenir shop, and an advanced lighting and sound system.

INS Gomati

The INS Gomati, which derived its name from the Gomti river, was commissioned on April 16, 1988 by the then defence minister at Mazagon Dock Limited. The third ship of the Godavari class guided-missile frigates, INS Gomati was also the oldest warrior of the Western Fleet when decommissioned.

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The INS Gomati participated in Operations Cactus, Parakram and Rainbow, and several bilateral and multinational naval exercises. It was twice awarded the Unit Citation in 2007-08 and in 2019-20.