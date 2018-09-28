Remembering Shastri: As CM Adityanth opens museum, Congress plans rally from ex-PM’s birthplace

Adityanath with Governor Ram Naik during the inauguration of Lal Bahadur Shastri museum, in Varanasi, Thursday. (Source: PTI) Adityanath with Governor Ram Naik during the inauguration of Lal Bahadur Shastri museum, in Varanasi, Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ramnagar, the native village of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Varanasi, on Thursday to inaugurate a museum and statue of Shashtri and his wife, even as the Congress announced to take out a Jan Bhagidari Yatra from the former PM’s birthplace in Mughalsarai on October 2 to commemorate his 114th birth anniversary.

“He helped to make the country self-reliant in the matter of food grains. Under his able leadership, India won the 1965 war. What could have been a better time to pay respect to him than pitrapaksha to acknowledge his contributions?” Yogi said. Sources said that Shastri’s family members requested the CM to name a local school after him.

During his last visit to Varanasi earlier this month, PM Narendra Modi had garlanded a bust of Shastri during a public meeting and had spoken about his contribution to the education sector.

While BJP is busy highlighting Shastri’s native village, Congress has decided to focus on Mughalsarai, “as it was his birthplace and also houses his maternal house”. “We have decided to take out a four-month-long yatra, which would begin from Mughalsarai in Varanasi, the birthplace of Shastri ji, on October 2 and would culminate on January 30 at Raj Ghat in Delhi. People talk about Ramnagar, his native place, but when you speak about his birthplace, it has to be Mughalsarai,” said Tarun Patel, organising secretary of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee and also the convenor of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Department of Congress in the state.

“Senior party leaders, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, have agreed to join the yatra,” he added.

“It has been named Jan Bhagidari Yatra, as we will seek public participation while raising their issues. Senior leaders would be part of the yatra from time to time, while a special bus has been prepared for the same already. While some of the family members of Shastri ji will be present on the first day, many of them have agreed to be part of it later. Our idea is to take everyone along in this march,” said Patel.

