Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
‘Remarks against Yogi’: Allahabad HC quashes proceedings against Salman Khurshid

In an order passed on Monday by Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, the court said that “the present petition is allowed and the entire proceedings” arising out of the case lodged in 2019 pending in the court of Special Judge (SC/ST Act), Farrukhabad, “are hereby quashed”.

Congress leader Salman Khurshi, Yogi Adityanath
The Allahabad High Court has quashed court proceedings in a case lodged against senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid for allegedly making “indecent remarks” against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Farrukhabad city of Uttar Pradesh.

The case was lodged after Khurshid had allegedly made the “indecent remark” in response to a question by journalists. During campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the former Union minister was asked by journalists about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that he (Khurshid) was a “sympathiser of Batla House accused/terrorists”. In response, the Congress leader had “made an indecent remark” against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which was “Rishte me ham unke Baap Lagte hai”.

“The petitioner has regretted his offending comment which means that he still has an appetite to learn and be brave in life,” the order stated.

“In view of the affidavit submitted by Sri Salman Khurshid and considering overall facts and circumstances of the case, the context in which he uttered the offending sentence, and his regret for his comment, I am of the view that the continuation of the impugned proceedings against Sri Salman Khurshid would not be justified,” said the judge.

The court was hearing an application filed under CrPC Section 482 seeking quashing of the chargesheet dated August 6, 2019 and the summoning order dated September 3, 2019, among others.

“The petitioner has no intention to hurt and insult feelings and sentiments of any one, including, Sri Yogi Adityanath” the lawyers told the court. Khurshid filed a personal affidavit in the court and “expressed regret on the said comment/statement”.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 02:41 IST
