Remarks against Prophet: SIT says six arrested ‘innocent’, moves court for their release

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the violence during the June 3 protests in Kanpur against the controversial remarks on the Prophet made by a former BJP spokesperson, has moved a local court seeking release of six persons who were arrested earlier.

The police move comes after a probe found that the six persons, all residents of Kanpur, were not involved in the protest. A senior police officer said that they were not present at the spot of the violence on that day.

All six have been lodged in Kanpur district jail since June.

“During a preliminary inquiry, we found that six persons arrested in the case are innocent. They were not found to be present at the spot or were part of a conspiracy. We sent our report to the police commissioner, who forwarded it to the SIT to take a decision after cross-verifying the evidence,” said a senior police officer.

The SIT verified the evidence and moved the court seeking its direction to release them.

Earlier, a section of people had alleged that innocent people were arrested for the June 3 protests. The then Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena had asked people to give evidence that could establish that the accused were not involved in the violence.

Sources said since Meena’s appeal, as many as 21 applications were filed by family members of those arrested claiming that their relative was being falsely implicated in the case. In support of their claim, the families submitted evidence that includes video footage and clips of CCTV cameras and mobile phones.

The state government on Monday transferred Meena and replaced him with Additional Superintendent of Police BP Jogdand.

Clashes erupted in Kanpur on June 3 during a protest against the statement made by now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Three separate FIRs were lodged at Beckonganj police station. The police arrested a total of 61 people in connection with the June 3 violence.

Last week, Kanpur Police invoked stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Hayat Zafar Hashmi, who they claimed is the “prime accused”. UP Gangsters’ Act has been also invoked against four other accused, including Mukhtar Ahmad Baba, the owner of city-based restaurant chain Baba Biryani.