Religious tourism: More funds pour in for Ayodhya

In the supplementary budget, the government has proposed extra funds for the promotion of religious tourism in different cities, especially Ayodhya. Besides, the Mughal Museum in Agra’s Taj Mahal complex has also been allotted Rs 20 crore.

While additional funds of Rs 6 crore has been proposed for “Deepotsava” in Ayodhya during Diwali, the government has allotted Rs 10 crore each for the development of Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur and Naimisharan in Sitapur district.

For the development of “Bhanjan Sandhya Sthal” in Ayodhya, Rs 4.85 crore has been proposed, while another Rs 4.80 crore has been proposed for different works to be undertaken in the holy town by the state’s Cultural Department. The government has set aside Rs 10 crore for proposed “re-modelling” of Ram Ki Pauri in Ayodhya, under Saryu Nehar Project.

Demand for Rs 5 crore each has been made for upgrading the medical colleges in Ayodhya, and neighbouring Shahjahanpur and Firozabad. In the main Budget in February, the BJP government had focused on developing three key religious places — Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan and Varanasi. Ayodhya then also had got the lion’s share — Rs 301 crore — of the Rs 720 crore alloted for the development of the three cities.

On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that a 251-metre-tall statue of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya on a

100-acre site. Meanwhile, in the supplementary budget, the government has placed a demand of Rs 349 crore for the expenses that it incurred during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. A sum of Rs 5 crore has also been proposed for eco-tourism.