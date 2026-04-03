22,000 madrasa teachers left in lurch after ‘Modernisation Scheme’ discontinued. UP govt now has a plan for them

Nearly 22,000 teachers who lost their jobs after the Madrasa Modernisation Scheme was discontinued by the Centre and State two years ago are likely to get relief, with the Uttar Pradesh government exploring ways to adjust them, Minority Affairs Minister Danish Azad Ansari said.

These teachers, engaged to teach modern and technical education like Maths and Science at madrasas under the scheme, used to get an honorarium between Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000.

The in-principal approval to adjust them was decided in a recent review meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sources said, adding that the Minority Affairs department will have to make a detailed action plan to chalk out ways for their adjustment.