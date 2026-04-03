22,000 madrasa teachers left in lurch after ‘Modernisation Scheme’ discontinued. UP govt now has a plan for them

Nearly 22,000 teachers who lost their jobs after the Madrasa Modernisation Scheme was discontinued by the Centre and State two years ago are likely to get relief, with the Uttar Pradesh government exploring ways to adjust them, Minority Affairs Minister Danish Azad Ansari said.
These teachers, engaged to teach modern and technical education like Maths and Science at madrasas under the scheme, used to get an honorarium between Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000.
The in-principal approval to adjust them was decided in a recent review meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sources said, adding that the Minority Affairs department will have to make a detailed action plan to chalk out ways for their adjustment.
“It was a Central government scheme for madrasa modernisation, where teachers were hired to impart modern education like Maths, Computer Science, Science to the students. The teachers used to receive an honorarium for their work. It was a centrally-funded scheme but the state government used to give some additional funds. However, the scheme was discontinued in 2022-23 by the Centre and later by the Uttar Pradesh government,” Ansari said.
“Along the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the state government is considering adjusting these teachers. It is preliminary right now and the Minority Affairs department will soon prepare an action plan to chalk out ways for their adjustment,” he added.
The Madrasa Modernisation Scheme was launched by Centre in 1993 and was later renamed “Scheme for Providing Quality Education in Madrasa” in 2008. The scheme was initially fully funded by the Central government but later the UP government decided to give some additional funds, officials said.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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