Relief for Raja Bhaiyya in murder case, Allahabad High Court quashes probe order

The Allahabad High Court has quashed an order by a special CBI court in which it had ordered further investigation into the role of local MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya in the murder of police officer Ziaul Haque in Pratapgarh district nine years ago.

The CBI filed a final report in 2014, citing the reason that substantial evidence was not found against the MLA in the murder. But the special court rejected the final report and ordered further investigation. The case dates back to March 2, 2013.