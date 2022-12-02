scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Relief for Raja Bhaiyya in murder case, Allahabad High Court quashes probe order

The CBI filed a final report in 2014, citing the reason that substantial evidence was not found against the MLA in the murder.

Raja Bhaiyya

The Allahabad High Court has quashed an order by a special CBI court in which it had ordered further investigation into the role of local MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya in the murder of police officer Ziaul Haque in Pratapgarh district nine years ago.

More from Lucknow

The CBI filed a final report in 2014, citing the reason that substantial evidence was not found against the MLA in the murder. But the special court rejected the final report and ordered further investigation. The case dates back to March 2, 2013.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 03:24:24 am
Next Story

Work on new Parliament to finish by end of December, say officials

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close