Relief for farmers hit by delayed rain: tubewells & free seed kits

In a move that’s likely to benefit farmers hit by the delayed monsoon in the state, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to construct 2,100 tubewells in 62 districts facing irrigation problems.

In another decision, the cabinet gave its nod to a proposal to provide ‘toriya’ seed kits – a variety of mustard seed – in areas impacted by low rainfall and where farmers weren’t able to sow the crops for the kharif season.

State Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said, “The cabinet took two significant decisions to help farmers in the state on Tuesday. It cleared the proposal to construct 2,100 tubewells in 62 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The move is estimated to increase the irrigation area by about 1 lakh hectare and generate 31 lakh mandays with the construction of the tubewells.” The decisions are expected to cost the exchequer around Rs 840 crore.

In its second decision, the state cabinet gave its nod to a proposal to distribute toriya seed kits free of cost to farmers. Shahi said, “100 subsidised seed packets of 2kg each would be distributed free of cost in districts where farmers have not been able to sow kharif crops.”

“While distributing the seed packets, the government would give priority to marginal farmers and 25 per cent of the kits would be distributed among farmers belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes. Efforts will be made to ensure that 30 per cent women farmers are selected for the facility,” the state minister said while adding that the seed packets would be distributed with the help of gram panchayats and in the presence of public representatives including local MPs and MLAs.

“Toriya is sown in September. This year, around 2 lakh hectare of land was found lying vacant as farmers couldn’t sow the kharif crop on time. So, the government would provide free seeds which can be sown on an area of upto 1 lakh hectare,” he added.

He also said under the scheme, priority would be given to farmers already registered under the PM Kisan Samman Yojna and who have their Aadhaar cards linked. The facility will be provided on a of first come, first serve basis. “The beneficiaries are expected to earn Rs 8,000 average profit per hectare with these seeds. With the scheme, farmers would be getting 4 lakh quintal additional seeds The scheme is expected to cost the exchequer Rs 4.57 crore,” Shahi said.

The Cabinet also cleared the proposal to perform technical checks of vehicles via public private partnerships. Officials said the centers would be set up in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore.

The other proposals approved by the platform included one to create 10,000 additional posts in the medical and health sector, especially in super-specialty hospitals, medical colleges and hospitals.

Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna said that the proposal would be a significant move in improving medical and health facilities in the state.