Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Register FIR into farmer’s death in 2021 firing, court directs Saharanpur police

The police had claimed that the farmer, identified only as Zeeshan, suffered a bullet injury when some of his aides opened fire upon spotting the police team.

The lawyer added that Zeeshan belongs to a well-off family and had two arms licences in his name.

A COURT in Saharanpur has directed the district police to register an FIR into the death of a 40-year-old farmer, who died in a firing that took place in September, 2021, after the local police raided a village to arrest some persons in connection with alleged cow slaughter.

The police had claimed that the farmer, identified only as Zeeshan, suffered a bullet injury when some of his aides opened fire upon spotting the police team. The police also denied having fired. However, Zeeshan’s wife Afroz has alleged that 12 policemen, including sub-inspectors and constables – all attached to Deoband police station – are responsible for the “planned manner” in which her “husband was murdered.”The police had denied the allegations.

“The court has now issued directives to the district police to file an FIR into the matter and investigate,” said lawyer Chowdhary Jannisar Ahmed, who is representing Zeeshan’s family, on Saturday. Earlier on Saturday, Station House Officer, Deoband police station, Subeh Singh said, “After receiving the court order, we will get register the FIR. A police constable (parokar) will bring the court order in the evening.”

On the intervening night of September 4 and 5 in 2021, the police claimed to have raided thickets in Thithaki village after a tip-off on alleged cow slaughter. They claimed that on seeing the police team, some persons tried to flee and also opened fire. A bullet hit Zeeshanand on his right thigh and he was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment, they had claimed. Police also claimed to have seized meat and weapons from the village.

According to lawyer Ahmed, Afroz claimed on the intervening night of September 4 and 5, 2021, she got a call from her husband, who told her that he was going with a police team who wanted to question him. Zeeshan, who had no case against him at the time, added that he would return home soon. Afroz, however, said Zeeshan had been involved in a dispute with some people in the family and village.

The lawyer added that Zeeshan belongs to a well-off family and had two arms licences in his name.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-01-2023 at 02:02 IST
