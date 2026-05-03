Reel attempt turns into tragedy: 1 kid dead, 2 injured after falling from abandoned water tank in UP

A social media reel attempt by five children in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharth Nagar turned tragic on Saturday when they fell while climbing down an abandoned water tank. One child died in the incident, while two others sustained critical injuries. The remaining two children were stranded atop the structure overnight and were rescued early Sunday in an operation involving an Indian Air Force helicopter.

The police said the incident occurred when the staircase the children were using to descend the abandoned water tank suddenly collapsed. Three boys – identified as Siddharth, 13; Golu, 14; and Sunny, 11 – fell to the ground from a height of 50 feet. Two other children, who were following behind, remained stranded at the top and were unable to come down.

The injured boys were immediately rushed to the hospital, where Siddharth was declared dead on arrival. The other two children are undergoing treatment, with doctors describing their condition as critical.

As news of the incident spread, teams from the district administration and police, along with senior officials, rushed to the scene to coordinate rescue efforts. However, waterlogging around the base of the tank severely hampered immediate attempts to reach the two children trapped on the rooftop, making the rescue operation both difficult and dangerous.

Drones were deployed to deliver food and water to the two stranded children, identified as Pawan, 17, and Kallu, 16, who remained trapped atop the water tank. Multiple rescue efforts were launched through the night. Fire brigade teams were called in, and a hydraulic ladder was brought from neighbouring Gorakhpur district, but repeated attempts failed to bring the boys down safely.

After hours of relentless efforts, the rescue was finally carried out in the early hours of Sunday when an Air Force helicopter was deployed, successfully bringing both children to safety.

Siddharth Nagar District Magistrate Shivsharanappa G S told the media that, with the cooperation of the Chief Minister’s Office, an Air Force helicopter was arranged and the two children were rescued at around 5.30 am on Sunday.

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He said authorities had initially tried to build an access road to the water tank, but bad weather and muddy conditions hampered those efforts. “When that plan did not work, we moved to Plan B and carried out the rescue operation successfully,” he said.

Mithlesh Kumar Rai, Station House Officer, Kotwali Police Station, said, “The abandoned overhead water tank, which had remained unused for years, stood opposite Kashiram Colony – the residential area where the children lived. The structure was surrounded by stagnant water, making access difficult and adding to the danger around the site.”

On being contacted, BJP leader Satish Rastogi – whose wife, Sarita Rastogi, is a corporator from the area – said the water tank had remained unused for the past 27-28 years. He stated that it developed leaks within four years of construction and had since been slated for demolition.

Siddharth’s death has left his family devastated. His father, Dharmendra, has been based in Saudi Arabia for the past several years and was expected to return home later this month.