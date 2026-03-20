Red, orange alerts across UP as thunderstorms intensify; 60 kmph winds likely till March 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Lucknow, has issued red and orange alerts across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and isolated hailstorms over the next 24 hours.

Weather activity has intensified under the influence of a western disturbance, bringing cloud cover, light to moderate rainfall, and sharp temperature variations across the state. While eastern and central parts, including Lucknow, saw a slight rise of 1–2°C, the north-western belt recorded a drop of up to 5°C due to rain and strong winds.

Red alert districts

IMD has warned of intense thunderstorms with hail and strong winds (50–60 kmph) in isolated pockets of Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Basti, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, and adjoining areas. These districts are likely to witness hailstorms, lightning strikes, moderate rainfall, and damaging winds, posing risks to crops, power lines, and temporary structures.