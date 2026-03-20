Red, orange alerts across UP as thunderstorms intensify; 60 kmph winds likely till March 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Lucknow, has issued red and orange alerts across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and isolated hailstorms over the next 24 hours.
Weather activity has intensified under the influence of a western disturbance, bringing cloud cover, light to moderate rainfall, and sharp temperature variations across the state. While eastern and central parts, including Lucknow, saw a slight rise of 1–2°C, the north-western belt recorded a drop of up to 5°C due to rain and strong winds.
Red alert districts
IMD has warned of intense thunderstorms with hail and strong winds (50–60 kmph) in isolated pockets of Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Basti, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, and adjoining areas. These districts are likely to witness hailstorms, lightning strikes, moderate rainfall, and damaging winds, posing risks to crops, power lines, and temporary structures.
Orange alert districts
Moderate thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40–60 kmph) are very likely over Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Sant Ravidas Nagar (Bhadohi), Varanasi, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli (parts), Amethi (parts), Azamgarh, Sultanpur (parts), Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Hardoi, Sitapur, Bahraich, Gonda, Siddharth Nagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, and adjoining districts.
These areas are likely to see light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds, with localised disruptions.
Weather outlook till March 21
Experts have warned of widespread thunderstorm activity across central, eastern, and north-western Uttar Pradesh. Gusty winds up to 60 kmph in active zones, isolated hail events in red alert areas, with fluctuating temperatures due to the formation of clouds and rainfall. Further, they have also warned of continued light to moderate rain spells in multiple districts.
Impact on agriculture
With the ongoing changes in the weather system that come at a critical stage for rabi crops, experts have warned that it has put wheat crops at risk of lodging due to strong winds. Further, experts fear that mustard, gram, and pulses may suffer grain damage and quality loss due to rain or hailstorms. Then, vegetables and horticulture crops may face physical damage and fruit drop, as well as per the warning.
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In its advisory, farmers have been advised to harvest mature crops immediately and store them safely to avoid irrigation, spraying, and field operations during storm activity, and ensure proper drainage in fields.
The IMD has cautioned that weather conditions may intensify locally and remain dynamic till March 21.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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