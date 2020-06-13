Recruitment of 69,000 teachers: UP High Court lifts stay order

Earlier the court had put stay on the recruitment. (Representational image) Earlier the court had put stay on the recruitment. (Representational image)

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday lifted the stay on the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh, provided the state government set aside 37,339 posts for Siksha Mitras, who now hold temporary jobs, in accordance with the June 9 order of the Supreme Court and till the apex court passes a final judgment.

The Division Bench, comprising Justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, lifted the stay order passed by a single-judge bench of the High Court on June 3.

Justice Alok Mathur had earlier stayed the selection process while hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the result of Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination 2019. Several unsuccessful candidates had raised issues with some questions asked in the examination, saying they were “ambiguous in nature, debatable and argumentative and therefore had multiple correct answers”.

Staying the appointment process, Justice Alok Mathur had referred provisional answer key along with objections to a team of experts.

The order was, however, challenged by the Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority (UPERA), the exam conducting body, on the ground of maintainability of the petitions and argued that all the affected people (1.46 lakh successful candidates) should have been made a party in the matter.

The Division Bench on Friday said that the state government can now resume counseling, which had stopped on June 3, for the remaining slots. It granted 10 weeks for the unsuccessful candidates, who are respondents in the case, to file their reply against the UP government’s special appeal challenging the June 3 order.

“The High Court has stayed the order of a single-judge bench by the Division Bench. Now, there is the liberty to make appointments subject to some orders passed by the Supreme Court,” Advocate General Raghvendra Singh, who represented UPERA, said.

On June 9, the Supreme Court had directed the state government not to fill all the 69,000 posts, asking it keep vacant 37,339 which are currently held by shiksha mitras.

The top court said it had directed the state government on May 21 that the services of all shiksha mitras, presently working on the post of assistant basic teachers, shall not be disturbed.

— With PTI Inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd