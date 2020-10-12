Recovery trend continues: In a first, weekly Covid growth rate dips below 1% in UP

Long queues for COVID-19 test outside Lohia Hospital in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

THE BEND in the coronavirus curve that started four weeks ago continued in the week ending Sunday as 22,513 fresh cases of Covid infection were reported in the state this week against 27,381 in the previous week. As a result, for the first time, the weekly growth rate in the state has gone below 1 per cent – to 0.8 per cent from 1.1 per cent in the previous week.

A similar pattern was seen in the death toll. As many as 365 people have died this week, compared to 435 the previous week.

However, despite the decline in the number of deaths, the fatality rate has shown a minor increase to reach 1.5 per cent from 1.45 per cent earlier. With 28,514 recoveries in this week the recovery rate in the state is now above 89 per cent.

Overall, with an increase of 3,348 new cases in the past 24 hours the cumulative count of positive cases is now at 4,36,979, of which 3,90,566 patients have recovered. After the death of 6,394 patients so far, the state now has 40,019 active infection case which are less than 10 per cent of the total positive cases.

District-wise, all the major districts have shown a decline in their active patient count, except Gautam Buddh Nagar which where the number of active infection cases increased to 1,615 from 1,333 in the previous week. Among the rest, there are 948 less active cases in Lucknow, 245 in Kanpur Nagar, 342 in Prayagraj, 330 in Gorakhpur and 100 less active cases in Ghaziabad in comparison to the previous week.

In terms of death count, Lucknow continues to be a concern as 776 persons have died in the district so far, out of which 45 deaths have been reported in the past seven days. Kanpur Nagar is the second worst affected with 703 total deaths in which 24 were reported in last one week.

