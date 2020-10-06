Recovery rate in UP over 87%; Prayagraj gets new Covid hospital

Long queues for COVID-19 test outside Lohia Hospital in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

EXPRESSING SATISFACTION over the Covid recovery rate in the state which has crossed 87 per cent, above the 84 per cent in the country, Chief Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the authorities to make effective arrangements for prevention of the infection in the state.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath along with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan digitally inaugurated a 200-bed Covid hospital in Prayagraj’s Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital and a Cobas lab at the MLN Medical College through video-conferencing.

The super-specialty block has been built at acost of Rs 150 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). It has neurology, neurosurgery, nephrology, urology, plastic surgery, endocrinology, surgical oncology, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery departments. The facility will have seven operation theatres, 233 super speciality Beds, 52 ICU beds, 13 dialysis beds in the SSB. This facility will have a training capacity of 24 post-graduate students, the health ministry statement said.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid cases in the state reached 4,17,437 on Monday with an addition of 3,064 cases in the past 24 hours. After 63 deaths since Sunday, the total fatality count in the state now stands at 6,092.

After the recovery of a total 3,66,321 Covid patients, the state has 45,024 active cases. The fresh cases include 454 from Lucknow, 196 from Kanpur Nagar, 186 from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 162 from Ghaziabad, 145 from Meerut, 144 from Prayagraj and 133 from Gorakhpur.

With 1,49,272 samples tested in the past 24 hours, the total number of samples tested has crossed 1.08 crore.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. The recovery rate in the state stands at 87.75 per cent, he said. Of the 45,024 active cases in the state, 21,361 are in home isolation and 3,525 others in private hospitals, Prasad said. The official claimed that there has been a 34 per cent decline in the number of active cases in the past 18 days.

— WITH PTI INPUTS

