Recovery rate dips: No easing in infection rate as more districts add to surge in UP

With an addition of 3,953 cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the week ending Sunday was the worst in terms of infection surge and spread with at least 25,933 cases recorded in the past seven days – a 46.17% increase from the week before which recorded 17,741 new cases.

The average weekly growth rate in Covid cases also increased by 0.4 percentage points to 5.5%, thereby reducing the doubling days count to 13 from 14 in the previous week.

As on Sunday, the Covid count in the state stood just nine short of 93,000, of which nearly 38,000 were active cases.

The state also recorded 304 deaths this week – 53 in the past 24 hours – as compared to 280 deaths in the week before.

The surge in the new cases and the consistent increase in the deaths, pushed the recovery rate down to 57.4% – the state’s recovery rate had reached close to 70% in the first week of July before the latest wave of infection.

In terms of active infection, at least eight districts have active cases in four-digits – Lucknow (4012), Kanpur Nagar (3330), Varanasi (1687), Prayagraj (1720), Bareilly (1523), Gorakhpur (1236), Jaunpur (1051), and Ballia (1002).

Continuing last week’s trends, Lucknow stayed on the top of the infection list with 2379 new cases and 41 deaths in the past week. In the last 24 hours, the Capital recorded 391 cases and 14 deaths – the highest in the state. The second most-affected district was Kanpur Nagar, which added 504 new cases and 11 deaths in the past one day. The district has by far the highest 213 fatalities with a mortality rate of 3.65 percent – almost twice the state’s average of 1.86%.

Other than Lucknow and Kanpur, Bareilly, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur are also witnessing a surge. They added 1193, 1161, and 837 new cases in the past week, respectively.

Gautam Buddh Nagar and neighbouring Ghaziabad, which till recently dominated the Covid count, areb now showing signs of improvement. Both the NCR districts added around 600 to their caseloads, while Ghaziabad recorded no fresh deaths in the past seven days.

