Lucknow: Recovery certificates issued to 53

NEARLY THREE weeks after Additional District Magistrate, Muzaffarnagar, Amit Singh, ordered for recovery of Rs 23.41 lakh from 53 persons for damage that occurred during anti-CAA protests in December last year, recovery certificates (RC) have been issued to all persons after the stipulated time period given to them deposit fine ended.

On February 2, while holding 53 persons responsible for damages, Additional District Magistrate, Muzaffarnagar, Amit Singh had directed tehsildar Sadar to recover Rs 23.41 lakh from them for damaged occurred during violence took place at Madani crossing under civil lines police station in Muzaffarnagar on December 20. Muzaffarnagar was the first district in the state which had issued an order for recovery.

Amit Singh said, “Tehsildar issued RC against these persons only after they failed to deposit fine imposed on them in the stipulated time of one week. “

He added if needed we would put up posters across the district carrying photographs of people against whom RC are issued.

The RC was issued on March 2 directing all 57 persons to deposit the money within 15 days.

When contacted, Tehsildar, Sadar, Pushpendra Kumar said “RC have been sent to residences of all 53 persons asking them to pay fine in the stipulated time period. If they failed, then the next course of action would be their arrest, attachment of their property and then its auction.”

It is also mentioned in the RC that if failed to deposit money then explain why action under Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006 should not be taken against him, he added.

Amit Singh had issued an order for recovery of damages almost a month after the explanation was sought from them why recovery for damages should not be made from them. Notices were issued on the report sent by civil lines police station which was based on CCTV footage, photographs and videos of the incident. Around 21 vehicles which include government and private persons got damaged. Few vehicles were also set ablaze. The total value of damages was evaluated Rs 23.41290. The damage of vehicles and police weapons was calculated by Rs 21,50,000 and Rs 1.91,290, respectively.

All 57 persons are accused in the case lodged at the civil lines police station under various IPC sections like 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees). The police also invoked the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against them.

Station House Officer, Civil Lines police station, Harsaran Sharma said, police are yet to arrest all persons against whom recovery certificates are issued.

Advocate Munnar Hussain, who represented people to whom notices were issued, said that “We are planning to move court against the recovery certification issued because it is harassment of people.”

Labourer Raju Buggi, one of the persons against whom recovery certificate was issued, told The Indian Express that “I received recovery notice yesterday through an employee of district administration. I have no information whether police have lodged any case against me because so far no one came to arrest me and I am staying at my house. Now, after receiving I don’t know what should I do now,” said Raju Buggi, 55, has eight children.

As many as 45 FIRs were lodged in Muzaffarnagar in connection with the violence that took place in December last year in which one person died and several got injured including policemen. Police claimed to have arrested 92 persons so far.

Police claimed that violence occurred in the Civil Lines and Kotwali police station area when protesters became aggressive while they were trying to convince them. Assailants pelted stones, hit with sticks and also fired from countrymade weapons.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, Bajrang Bali said, “police are making efforts to arrest other accused. No charge sheet has been filed in any case so far.”

