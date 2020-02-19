Recover Rs 63 lakh from 28 for damage to public properties: Lucknow admin

Violence had broken out in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on December 19 when people gathered to protest against CAA-NRC at Parivartan chowk. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Violence had broken out in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on December 19 when people gathered to protest against CAA-NRC at Parivartan chowk. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

THE LUCKNOW administration has issued another order for recovery of over Rs 63 lakh (Rs 63,37,637) from 28 persons for the damage of public property in violence during anti-CAA protests in Hazratganj area in December last year.

Violence had broken out in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on December 19 when people gathered to protest against CAA-NRC at Parivartan chowk. Several vehicles had been torched by miscreants and days after the violence, the Lucknow administration had issued notices to 46 people asking them to explain their stand on their involvement in the violence, failing which action would be taken to make them pay for the damages.

An order was passed by Additional District Magistrate (East) K P Singh regarding this on Monday where he has ordered that the 28 people will pay the amount in the next 30 days, failing which their properties will be seized and attached.

“28 people have been identified out of the 46 that were served notices in December. It was found that they indulged in violence. The damage is worth Rs 63,37,637,” said Singh.

“Of the 46, a total of 29 had replied to the notices that were served days after the violence in the city. Police could not provide satisfactory evidence against 18 people, who have been acquitted. Some of those found guilty have accepted that they were at the site of violence when it happened. There are no clear-cut photos of all of them indulging in violence, but some of them have accepted they were present there, while some have been found to be there based on their mobile phone location,” added Singh.

Asked about whether the 28 will pay collectively for the damages, Singh said, “It will be recovered on the basis of joint and several liability.”

Joint and several liability means that one person is also liable for the amount and all of them are also liable together.

