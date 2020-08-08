Record rise in fatalities, Lucknow hits a new high

Kanpur Nagar recorded the second highest new cases with 393 and nine more deaths, taking the total fatalities to 253. (Representational) Kanpur Nagar recorded the second highest new cases with 393 and nine more deaths, taking the total fatalities to 253. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh Friday recorded 4,467 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and a record 63 deaths, taking the total number of cases and deaths to over 1.13 lakh and 1,981, respectively.

Lucknow recorded the highest new cases of Covid as well as deaths linked to the disease. In the past 24 hours, the Capital recorded 707 new cases and 13 more deaths, taking the respective cumulative count to 11,512 cases and 138 deaths.

Kanpur Nagar recorded the second highest new cases with 393 and nine more deaths, taking the total fatalities to 253.

Varanasi and Bareilly recorded another high with 271 and 211 new cases, respectively.

The number of active cases reached close to 45,000 with the discharge of 66,834 patients so far. About 3,432 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours across the state.

Out of the 44563 active cases, about 15,035 are under home isolation, 1,325 admitted in private hospitals, 170 in semi-paid facilities, and the remaining in the L-1, L-2 and L-3 Covid hospitals set up by the government.

The government, meanwhile said, that it has conducted the highest number of Covid tests in the country with close to 29 lakh. At least 95,000 tests were conducted on Thursday alone.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avaneesh Kumar Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that the integrated command and control system is active and functional in every district, and if found not working properly, then the district magistrate concerned would be held responsible.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.