Covid-19 in UP: Record daily recovery pips record jump in daily cases

Even as a record high in the number of new Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours (5,156), a record number of recovery (5,620) in the last one day brought down the active cases below 50,000 for the first time in nearly a week on Wednesday.

As many as 1,15,227 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, the government said, adding that the active number of cases now stood at 49,645. In the past three days, the number of active cases has come down by almost 2,000 indicating that more people are recovering from the infection than those falling prey to it, said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad

With this the total cases of coronavirus infection in the state has gone up to 1,67,510.

Among the active cases 24,127 are presently in home isolation while 1,766 others were in private hospitals and 281 in semi-paid facilities.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to Covid-19 reached 2,638 with the addition of 53 more fatalities. The state’s case fatality rate (CFR) has come down to 1.57 per cent, Prasad said, adding it is below the national percentage of 1.97.

Lucknow reported the highest number of new cases (767) as well as deaths (7). Kanpur Nagar reported 414 new cases and two deaths, while Gorakhpur registered 353 new cases and two deaths. Prayagraj recorded 234 new cases and two deaths. At least five districts now have more than 2,000 active cases — Lucknow (6,941), Kanpur Nagar (4,081), Gorakhpur (2,640), Prayagraj (2,263), and Varanasi (2,023).

Meanwhile, an advisory was issued for people to take Ivermectin 12 mg tablets to help prevention against the Covid-19 infection. “In order to stop the effect of the Covid-19, the doctors are suggested to take Ivermectin 12 mg tablets that are helpful in prevention against the pandemic to a great extent. Therefore the citizens are appealed to use the said tablet,” read a statement issued by Lucknow Chief Medical Officer Dr RP Singh.

He added that those in home isolation should take 1 tablet each for three days and primary and secondary contacts should take one tablet the first day and then another on the seventh day.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash, meanwhile, announced that all medical and para-medical employees of private hospitals will have to be on duty as they come under esential services.

Meanwhile, Union minister Sanjeev Balyan has gone into self-quarantine after he came in contact with UP minister Atul Garg who tested positive for Covid-19, his aide said on Wednesday. According to the aide of Balyan went into self-quarantine in Delhi after he came to know about Garg’s infection on Tuesday.

