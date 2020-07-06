Record 26.75 crore saplings were planted in one day: Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of a plantation drive across the state, in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI photo) CM Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of a plantation drive across the state, in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said a record 26.75 crore saplings of 201 types were planted in the state in a single day under the Van Mahotsav campaign. These saplings were flower, fruit, medicinal plants as well as those that grow with thick canopy.

The saplings were planted outside 30 lakh houses built under the PM Awas Yojana and another 1.50 crore saplings along rivers. While planting trees, people were asked to upload their pictures. The government had appealed that each person should plant at least one tree and take care of it.

Speaking about the achievement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The exercise to plant more than 26.75 crores saplings was accomplished on Sunday. I would like to congratulate the Forest Department which has done commendable work… Today from 6 am, you could see plantation being done at different places online.” He said the plantation was accomplished by keeping in mind the social distancing rule. “Children and elderly were kept away from this programme, and despite all this, people from different walks of life… contributed towards a record of 26 crore plantations in one day. I would like to thank all concerned organisations, including the Forest department, and minister Dara Singh Chauhan and his team. They have worked for one year to achieve this feat.”

Of the 22 crore saplings planted and geotagged last year, 95 per cent have survived, said the CM.

Speaking at the daily press briefing on Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “Today, the chief minister started the Mission Vriksharopan 2020 under the Van Mahotsav (campaign). He planted harishankari plants (banyan, pipal and Ficus infectoria). These plants were planted together at Kukrail (in Lucknow) on Sunday morning.”

The government claims to have planted five crore, 11 crore and 22 crore in the last three years till 2019.

The chief minister also said the Forest Department had grown 35 crore saplings in its own nursery or by motivating farmers.

“We will link them to plantation,” he said.

Adityanath said if an uninterrupted flow of the Ganga and Yamuna has to be maintained, then trees will have to be planted on the banks of the rivers.

‘Big events can be held adhering to COVID protocol’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that big events can be held while adhering to the Covid protocol.

“Pre-Covid, during Covid and post-Covid are three categories, which the world will be able to clearly see. These will say what was the situation of the world before the outbreak of coronavirus, what was the condition during the outbreak and what will be the changes in the world after the pandemic,” he said at the commencement of “Van Mahotsav” here on Sunday. ENS

