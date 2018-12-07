‘Rebuild Babri Mosque’ posters crop up in AMU, removed

On the 26th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya Thursday, multiple posters with messages like “Let’s pledge to rebuild Babri Masjid” and “Rise up against injustice” were seen across the Aligarh Muslim University campus.

Signed by the ‘Students’ Association for Islamic Ideology, AMU unit’, the posters said “Mosque is mosque and will remain so till eternity” and quoted the Quran — “And who are more unjust than those who prevent the name of Allah from being mentioned in his mosques and strive toward their destruction.”

AMU media in-charge M Shafey Kidwai said that since the posters had been put up without permission or verification of content, they were removed on the directive of the varsity proctor.

“At around 11 am Thursday, we got information about the posters. This is the first time we have heard about the organisation,” claimed Kidwai.

Asked whether further action would be taken, he said, “There isn’t any name or contact number mentioned on the poster. Nobody raised any objections either.”

However, Mubasshir, a PhD student of AMU, who claimed to be the media in-charge of Students’ Association for Islamic Ideology, AMU unit, said they put up the poster to “remind people of the Babri Masjid and make sure that coming generations do not forget about it”.

“We support the reconstruction of a Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. Our organisation is based in Aligarh and has centres in Lucknow, Azamgarh, Ayodhya and Sambhal with 300 members. We have around 20 active members in AMU,” claimed Mubasshir.