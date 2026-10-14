Out of Samajwadi Party for over a year, 3 rebel MLAs formally join BJP

National General Secretary Smriti Irani and State President administered the membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Amethi to MLA Gauriganj Shri Rakesh Pratap Singh, MLA GosaiGanj Shri Abhay Singh, and MLA Kalpi Shri Vinod Chaturvedi. (Credits: X @BJP4UP)

Three of the seven rebel Samajwadi Party MLAs, who had cross-voted in the February 2024 Rajya Sabha elections, on Wednesday formally joined the BJP in Amethi.

Rakesh Pratap Singh, Abhay Singh and Vinod Chaturvedi joined the BJP at a party membership programme in the presence of Union Minister and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and newly appointed party national general secretary Smriti Irani.

While Gauriganj MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh and Gosaiganj MLA Abhay Singh were expelled from the Samajwadi Party a year ago, Kalpi legislator Vinod Chaturvedi continued as an SP MLA.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Speaking at the event in Gauriganj, from where he was elected as an MLA in the 2022 Assembly elections, Rakesh Pratap Singh called his decision to join the BJP as “ghar wapasi” (homecoming). “I had worked for the BJP during the 1993 and 1996 Lok Sabha elections but stayed away from the party for several years. I began my political journey as a gram pradhan in Byasi. Development in our area remained incomplete despite successive governments allocating funds, as the work did not materialise on the ground. What we have received under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not happen in 70 years. Influenced by their work, I joined the BJP,” he said.