Reaching out to Brahmins: Will build Parshuram statue grander than one promised by SP, says Mayawati

She said if people from the Kshatriya and Vaishya community expressed their desire, their sentiments would also be kept in mind and fulfilled. (File photo) She said if people from the Kshatriya and Vaishya community expressed their desire, their sentiments would also be kept in mind and fulfilled. (File photo)

In her attempt to outdo the Samajwadi Party (SP) and woo the Brahmin community, BSP chief Mayawati said if voted to power, her party would build hospitals named after Lord Parshuram and his statue grander than the one promised by the SP.

“Abadi ke hisab se desh ke sabse bare rajya Uttar Pradesh mein is bar BSP ki sarkar banana par, visheshkar Brahmin samaj ke astha evam swabhiman ke pratik mane jane wale Sri Parshuram tatha anya sabhi jatiyon wah dharma mein janme mahan santon, guron, mahapurushan ke naam par bhi bari sankhya mein adhunik hospital wah community center ka bhi nirman karya jayega. (When the BSP government comes to power in the most populated Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, modern hospitals and community centres will be constructed especially under the name of Sri Parshuram, who is considered the symbol and pride of the Brahmin community, as well as the icons of other religions and castes),” Mayawati said in a statement.

Claiming that the Brahmins had reposed their trust in BSP, she said, “Humari sarkar Brahmin samaj ki is chahat ko dhyan mein rakhkar yahan Sri Parshuram ki pratima har mamle mein Sapa ki tulna mein jyada bavya hi lagayegi, iska Brahman samaj ko BSP ke upar jyada bharosa bhi hai. (Our government, keeping aspirations of the Brahmin community in mind, will construct a statue of Parshuram grander than the one promised by the SP. And the Brahmin community trusts the BSP for this).”

She also said if people from the Kshatriya and Vaishya community expressed their desire, their sentiments would also be kept in mind and fulfilled.

A few days ago, the SP had announced that it would build a 108-foot statue of Parshuram, and since then, both the parties have been attacking each other for neglecting Brahmin icons and leaders.

With a four-cornered contest on the anvil in the polls, all major parties are jockeying to bag the lion’s share of Brahmin votes as part of their social engineering.

Opposition parties, including Congress, have derided the BJP government for allegedly targeting Brahmins in the wake of the “encounter” of gangster Vikas Dubey, a Brahmin. Congress leader Jitin Prasada hit out at the state government for “atrocities” against the community.

Mayawati took a swipe at the SP for not building a statue of Parshuram during its regime and alleged that it wanted to construct the structure for political gain and Brahmin votes.

Giving an example of the alleged encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, she accused the state government of doublespeak: “Muh mein ram, bagal mein churi (running with the hare and hunting with the hounds).”

Responding to Mayawati’s remarks, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Some of our leaders, under the banner of Bhagwan Parshuram Chetna Peeth, expressed their desire to build a statue of Parshuram, and the party approves it as it is a matter of faith and not a competition.”

He said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had also announced construction of a statue of Vishnu as the party believes in all Gods be it Ram, Krishna, Vishnu or Hanuman.

Contradicting Mayawati, another SP leader and former minister, Abhishek Mishra, claimed it was the SP government that had declared Parshuram Jayanti a holiday, scrapped by the current BJP government. He said the BSP could have constructed the statue during its four tenures. While Mayawati would build the statue if voted to power, the SP would “do it now” under the Bhagwan Parshuram Chetna Peeth, he said.

‘President could have been invited for bhoomi pujan’

Lucknow: Miffed over “use of politics” during the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, BSP chief Mayawati said it would have been better had President Ram Nath Kovind, who belongs to the Dalit community, been invited for the ceremony on August 5.

She said that the gesture would have given a better message to the Dalit community. Some saints belonging to the community had expressed their desire to attend the ceremony, but at least the President could have been invited, she said in a statement. Mayawati said mere construction of the temple and talk of ‘Ram Rajya’ would not guarantee the welfare of people and asked the Central and state governments to follow the path of Lord Ram. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.