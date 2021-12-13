Ration meant for poor went to ration mafia in SP rule: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a mega drive for distribution of ration and other food materials under the Centre’s ration distribution scheme – Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana – in Lucknow, and accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of giving away free ration meant for the poor to “ration mafia”.

“Before 2017, this ration used to go to ration mafia, and to another country, while the poor kept waiting for it and never got any ration… But when our government came, we anyway knew that the shastras say that giving roti to hungry is a very noble deed. And if we do this by connecting people to government scheme, then it becomes more noble,” he alleged, without elaborating what he meant by “another country”.

The CM said that along with wheat and rice, ration card holders in Uttar Pradesh will receive a litre of refined oil, and a kilo each of salt and pulses for free.

“The benefit of having a double-engine government (BJP governments in both Centre and UP) should reach the people, and hence, we have extended the ration distribution scheme from Diwali to Holi. Every needy person will get ration twice a month under this scheme,” said Adityanath.

While encouraging people to take Covid-19 vaccines, the CM hit out SP chief Akhilesh Yadav without naming him, and said, “There are some people who spread misinformation about the vaccines… We can’t have any expectations from them. They can’t do anything for the country in the fight against Covid. They will weaken the fight… You must take vaccines to save lives.”

In January, when vaccines were rolled out, Akhilesh had said he would not take the “BJP’s vaccine”, and that when his government would come to power, everyone would be vaccinated for free.

In June, the SP chief said that he would get inoculated with the “Indian government’s vaccine” and urged people to get vaccinated.