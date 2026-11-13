In Rashtrapati Bhawan guard’s shooting, 2 accused arrested after encounter in UP

Four days after a 26-year-old security personnel posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan was critically injured after being shot in the head during a dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali night, the Baghpat Police on Friday arrested the two accused in an encounter.

The two accused, Dheeraj, 27, and his younger brother Monu alias Praveen, 25, were carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 each.

According to police, they received a tip-off that the brothers were hiding near a tubewell behind Budhpur railway station in Baghpat.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot and surrounded the area. Police alleged that the accused opened fire at them, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence, during which Dheeraj sustained a bullet injury. His brother initially attempted to escape into a sugarcane field but was subsequently apprehended following a search operation.