In Rashtrapati Bhawan guard’s shooting, 2 accused arrested after encounter in UP

Four days after a 26-year-old security personnel posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan was critically injured after being shot in the head during a dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali night, the Baghpat Police on Friday arrested the two accused in an encounter.
The two accused, Dheeraj, 27, and his younger brother Monu alias Praveen, 25, were carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 each.
According to police, they received a tip-off that the brothers were hiding near a tubewell behind Budhpur railway station in Baghpat.
Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot and surrounded the area. Police alleged that the accused opened fire at them, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence, during which Dheeraj sustained a bullet injury. His brother initially attempted to escape into a sugarcane field but was subsequently apprehended following a search operation.
Dheeraj was taken into custody and rushed to hospital for treatment. Police said they recovered two country-made pistols and cartridges from the accused.
Circle Officer Anshu Jain said the two have been arrested after the encounter.
Police said four criminal cases had been registered against Dheeraj, a farmer, while Monu, a private driver, has one case against him.
The incident
On Diwali night, Saurabh Tomar, who had returned to his home in Gopalpur Khadana village to celebrate the festival with his family, was bursting firecrackers on the road along with his relatives when the accused allegedly objected to it. This led to an argument between the two brothers and Saurabh’s elder brother, Vineet, 28.
Saurabh’s father, Janakraj, lodged a complaint alleging that Dheeraj and Monu, armed with an illegal country-made pistol and sticks, attacked his sons. He alleged that the accused shot Saurabh with the intention of killing him, leaving him seriously injured, while Vineet was hit on the head with a stick.
Family members rushed Saurabh to a hospital, where doctors performed surgery and removed the bullet. His condition was reported to be stable.
The complainant further alleged that the accused abused the family and threatened to kill them.
Saurabh got married around two years ago and has a nine-month-old child. Janakraj said he has been posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the past seven years.