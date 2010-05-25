Forward Rashmi blasted five goals,including a hat-trick,as her team SAI Hostel,Lucknow beat Pilibhit team by 10-1 in their semi-final match of the Syed M Husain Memorial Womens State Hockey Tournament being held at Karamat College,Lucknow.

Pratibha (2 goals),Archana (1 goal),Shikha (1 goal) and Kamla Rawat (1 goal) were the other goal-getters on behalf of the victors. The consolation goal for Pilibhit was netted by Karishma.

The score at half-time was 6-0 in favour of the SAI team. Lucknow Sports Hostel beat Allahabad by 4-0 in the other semi-final.

