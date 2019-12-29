Rapid Action Force files complaint against 1,000 AMU students

The FIR was filed in connection with the violence on the varsity campus on December 15. The FIR was filed in connection with the violence on the varsity campus on December 15.

THE RAPID Action Force (RAF) has lodged an FIR against nearly 1,000 unidentified students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in connection with the violence that took place on the varsity campus on December 15 against the new citizenship law and police action on students of Jamia Millia University in Delhi.

Police said RAF has alleged that during the violent protest, its personnel suffered injuries and their vehicles were damaged.

Based on the RAF’s complaint, the Aligarh police lodged an FIR against the unidentified students of AMU at the Civil Lines Police Station on December 24.

Station House Officer, Civil Lines Police Station, Amit Kumar, said the RAF has alleged that on December 15 its two companies were deployed at the AMU campus after students attempted to take law and order in their hands and raised anti national slogans. During the protest, students pelted stones on RAF officials and also damaged their vehicles. Police used mild force to disperse the crowd.

“In its complaint, RAF gave detailed about firearms used by its personnel to bring the situation under control,” said Amit Kumar.

The case was registered under different sections of IPC which includes 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if rioting be committed-if not committed), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty).

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed on the direction of UP DGP O P Singh is probing the case.

SIT head, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dr Arvind Kumar said so far 26 persons had been arrested in the case and efforts were on to trace the other accused.

Former AMUSU president Faizul Hasan, “RAF personnel were the ones who indulged in arson and there are several videos showing them beating up students and indulging in arson. The district police and PAC had shown restraint.”

