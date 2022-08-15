scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Rape victim dies during abortion; youth, hospital manager arrested in Varanasi

“The woman was 21 years old and lived with her maternal uncle. She was an undergraduate student and had been in a relationship with the accused. In his complaint, the victim's uncle alleged that the youth raped her and got her pregnant,” police said.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: August 15, 2022 3:04:30 am
According to the police, the family alleged that the woman was five months pregnant. (Representational/File)

A 28-year-old youth and the manager of a private hospital were arrested on Saturday after an alleged rape victim died while undergoing an abortion at the medical facility in Varanasi, police said.

According to the police, the family alleged that the woman was five months pregnant.

“The woman was 21 years old and lived with her uncle. She was an undergraduate student and had been in a relationship with the accused.  In his complaint, the victim’s uncle alleged that the youth raped her and got her pregnant,” police said.

“The family also claimed that the woman left her house on Friday under the pretext to visit a cousin living in a neighboring village. She met the accused on the way and he took her to a private hospital in Varanasi. During the procedure, there were some complications following which the accused rushed her to another private hospital in Varanasi. It is alleged that the woman died while undergoing an abortion at the second hospital,” said a senior police official while adding that after the woman died the hospital staff tried to hide her body but locals informed the police about the incident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...Premium
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solutionPremium
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solution
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

After being alerted, police sent the body for autopsy. “The autopsy report stated that the death occurred due to shock and haemorrhage,” said the officer. “In the meantime, the woman’s uncle also started searching for her when she didn’t return home till late. He also reached the hospital after being informed of her niece’s death,” he added.

More from Lucknow

Later. the victim’s maternal uncle filed a complaint and an FIR was registered against four persons including the rape accused, his friend, the hospital manager and the doctor who performed the abortion procedure. Police said they are conducting raids to nab two of the accused persons including the doctor. “We have also written to the Chief Medical Officer of Varanasi seeking action against the hospital,” they added.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 02:33:17 am

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'

3

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’

4

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India helped world discover true potential of democracy, says President Murmu

5

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Explained: History of the PIN code, which turns 50 this Independence Day
Explained: History of the PIN code, which turns 50 this Independence Day
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

Nitish likely to retain Home; RJD may get Finance & Health
Bihar Cabinet

Nitish likely to retain Home; RJD may get Finance & Health

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask

At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask

The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by Nazism
Express Explained

The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by Nazism

Premium
Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: BJP & Congress lock horns

Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: BJP & Congress lock horns

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement