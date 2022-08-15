Rape victim dies during abortion; youth, hospital manager arrested in Varanasi

A 28-year-old youth and the manager of a private hospital were arrested on Saturday after an alleged rape victim died while undergoing an abortion at the medical facility in Varanasi, police said.

According to the police, the family alleged that the woman was five months pregnant.

“The woman was 21 years old and lived with her uncle. She was an undergraduate student and had been in a relationship with the accused. In his complaint, the victim’s uncle alleged that the youth raped her and got her pregnant,” police said.

“The family also claimed that the woman left her house on Friday under the pretext to visit a cousin living in a neighboring village. She met the accused on the way and he took her to a private hospital in Varanasi. During the procedure, there were some complications following which the accused rushed her to another private hospital in Varanasi. It is alleged that the woman died while undergoing an abortion at the second hospital,” said a senior police official while adding that after the woman died the hospital staff tried to hide her body but locals informed the police about the incident.

After being alerted, police sent the body for autopsy. “The autopsy report stated that the death occurred due to shock and haemorrhage,” said the officer. “In the meantime, the woman’s uncle also started searching for her when she didn’t return home till late. He also reached the hospital after being informed of her niece’s death,” he added.

Later. the victim’s maternal uncle filed a complaint and an FIR was registered against four persons including the rape accused, his friend, the hospital manager and the doctor who performed the abortion procedure. Police said they are conducting raids to nab two of the accused persons including the doctor. “We have also written to the Chief Medical Officer of Varanasi seeking action against the hospital,” they added.