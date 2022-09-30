scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Rape, murder of Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri: SIT files chargesheet in 14 days, court to hear case daily

The bodies of two minor sisters, aged 17 and 15, were found hanging from a tree in Nighasan area of the Lakhimpur Kheri district on September 14. Family members of the girls said they were “abducted” from outside the house three hours prior to their bodies were spotted.

Lakhimpur Kheri Dalit sisters Rape murder, Lakhimpur Kheri, UP Police, Rape, murder of Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe chargesheet against the six arrested accused – Junaid, Suhail, Hafizur Rehman, Chhote, Karimuddin and Chhotu Gautam, all in their early 20s – has been filed under various sections of the IPC, including 376D (gangrape), 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), police said, adding they have also been charged filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of UP Police, which is probing the alleged rape and murder of two teen Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri, on Thursday filed the chargesheet against the six arrested accused at a local court. The chargesheet was filed within 14 days of the registration of the FIR, ahead of the stipulated 90 days deadline.

To fast-track the case, police said the court has also listed the case for day-to-day hearing. “The court today took cognizance of the chargesheet,” Circle Officer (Kheri) Sanjay Nath Tiwari, who is heading the SIT, said.

The chargesheet against the six arrested accused – Junaid, Suhail, Hafizur Rehman, Chhote,  Karimuddin and Chhotu Gautam, all in their early 20s – has been filed under various sections of the IPC, including 376D (gangrape), 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), police said, adding they have also been charged filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The bodies of two minor sisters, aged 17 and 15, were found hanging from a tree in Nighasan area of the Lakhimpur Kheri district on September 14. Family members of the girls said they were “abducted” from outside the house three hours prior to their bodies were spotted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata housePremium
How these women are fighting to save a 200-year-old Kolkata house
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...Premium
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congre...Premium
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congre...
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI

Police said the accused raped and strangled the two girls before hanging their bodies from a tree to make it appear like suicide.

“Charges are likely to be framed against the accused by the court tomorrow (Friday),” said Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh, adding they have requested the forensic science laboratory to provide the pending reports connected with the case.

Chhotu Gautam was the first to be detained by the police. Based on the information shared by him, police arrested the other five accused. “It has been found that Junaid and Suhail raped the girls, while Hafizur stood guard. Later, the girls got into an argument with Junaid and Suhail as the two refused to marry them. The argument took an ugly turn when Suhail and Rehman strangulated them” a police officer had said.

Advertisement

“Chhote and Karimuddin are accused of helping in destruction of evidence,” police had said.

More from Lucknow

Since Chhotu was not present at the spot, police had said that he would be booked for criminal conspiracy.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 02:34:39 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Coming Soon

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement